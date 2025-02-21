Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 62.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $10.62 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

