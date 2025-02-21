Share Repurchase Plan Declared by Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Board

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Euro Tech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 36,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,963. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euro Tech in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

