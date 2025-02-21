Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns “Buy” Rating from TD Securities

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.
SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.89.
Shake Shack Stock Performance
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $88,281.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,894.67. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Shake Shack
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
About Shake Shack
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
