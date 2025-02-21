SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.09. 797,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,274,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

SelectQuote Stock Down 12.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.59 million, a PE ratio of -53.61 and a beta of 1.15.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SelectQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

