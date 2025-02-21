Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Schaeffer Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Schaeffer Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 196.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schaeffer Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215,739 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,773 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,456,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,597 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,197 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after buying an additional 1,809,770 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

