Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE:SVV traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 692,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,398. Savers Value Village has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,969,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,894 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after buying an additional 3,138,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Savers Value Village by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 808,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

