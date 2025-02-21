Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 917988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $910.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares in the company, valued at $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after buying an additional 279,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,316,000 after buying an additional 459,972 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,022,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after purchasing an additional 214,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,671,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,365,000 after purchasing an additional 156,580 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Further Reading

