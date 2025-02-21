Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

