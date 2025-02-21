Ryan Fukushima Sells 2,868 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $234,803.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 944,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,322,940.20. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ryan Fukushima also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $792,200.00.
- On Monday, December 16th, Ryan Fukushima sold 3,500 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $140,805.00.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00.
Tempus AI Trading Down 10.5 %
TEM stock traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 20,409,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,385,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair downgraded Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
