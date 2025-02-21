Ryan Fukushima Sells 2,868 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Fukushima sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $234,803.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 944,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,322,940.20. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ryan Fukushima sold 20,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $792,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Ryan Fukushima sold 3,500 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $140,805.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $5,101,200.00.

TEM stock traded down $8.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. 20,409,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,385,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,698 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair downgraded Tempus AI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

