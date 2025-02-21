Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.
Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.
