RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $1,307,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.