RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $1.99 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.2% of RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after acquiring an additional 953,708 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,835,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,526,000 after acquiring an additional 195,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,675,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,007,000 after acquiring an additional 406,747 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

