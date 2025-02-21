RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,146 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $376.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $383.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.74. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $284.84 and a 52-week high of $402.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

