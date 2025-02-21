Rothschild Robert De Sells 3,904 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $785,797.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,930 shares in the company, valued at $47,890,550.40. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,970 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $388,700.70.

On Monday, February 10th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,337 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.92, for a total transaction of $272,641.04.

On Friday, February 7th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,615 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $326,472.25.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rothschild Robert De sold 503 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.18, for a total transaction of $108,235.54.

On Monday, February 3rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,297 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $724,416.84.

On Friday, January 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,831 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $391,266.39.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33.

On Monday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $707,808.40.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

PNRG stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $333.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

