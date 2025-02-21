Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.75 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 130587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.59.
Rogers Trading Down 4.2 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.51.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rogers
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.