Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.75 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 130587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.59.

Rogers Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 54.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

