Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 609.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.05.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $302.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $308.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $82,620.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,111.83. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. The trade was a 21.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,800,555. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

