RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Announces Earnings Results

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.73), Zacks reports. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. RingCentral updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.130-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.930-0.970 EPS.

RingCentral Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $30.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $55,060.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,195.10. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 8,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $366,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 334,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,081,241.45. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,091 shares of company stock worth $542,958. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

