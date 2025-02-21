Reviewing Zeo Energy (ZEO) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Zeo Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01% Zeo Energy Competitors -165.00% -62.62% -23.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zeo Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zeo Energy $110.07 million -$3.00 million -1.60 Zeo Energy Competitors $605.75 million -$51.43 million -2.05

Volatility & Risk

Zeo Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zeo Energy. Zeo Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy’s peers have a beta of 7.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 635% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zeo Energy beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

