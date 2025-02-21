Reviewing Air France-KLM (AFLYY) & Its Competitors

Air France-KLM (OTC:AFLYY – Get Free Report) is one of 36 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Air France-KLM to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Air France-KLM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air France-KLM 0.39% 19.62% 0.34% Air France-KLM Competitors 1.65% -24.80% 2.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Air France-KLM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Air France-KLM has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air France-KLM’s rivals have a beta of 2.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Air France-KLM and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air France-KLM 0 1 0 0 2.00 Air France-KLM Competitors 865 2454 3525 208 2.44

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 28.82%. Given Air France-KLM’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Air France-KLM has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air France-KLM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air France-KLM $32.49 billion $1.01 billion 8.30 Air France-KLM Competitors $15.90 billion $442.30 million 8.50

Air France-KLM has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Air France-KLM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Air France-KLM rivals beat Air France-KLM on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress.

