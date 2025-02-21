Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 216634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Resverlogix Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Resverlogix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resverlogix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resverlogix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.