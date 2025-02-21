Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.230-2.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3 billion-$7.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS.

Shares of REZI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

