Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.72%. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.230-2.470 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

