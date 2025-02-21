Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.72%. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.230-2.470 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.270-0.330 EPS.
Resideo Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.
About Resideo Technologies
