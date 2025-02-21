Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2025 – The Carlyle Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2025 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2025 – The Carlyle Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – The Carlyle Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – The Carlyle Group was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.86. 2,746,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,138. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

