Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 21st (AAP, AAPL, ACHR, AGI, AIF, AKAM, AMN, ANSS, BABA, BAND)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 21st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Maxim Group to $215.00. Maxim Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$57.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $340.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $117.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $118.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $52.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $43.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $162.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$86.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $8.25. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $106.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $158.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $161.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $132.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$123.00 to C$122.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $372.00 to $506.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $277.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $252.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.50 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.80 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $129.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $165.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $194.00 to $173.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $58.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $64.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $220.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $237.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $68.00 to $82.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$97.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $45.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $54.00 to $75.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $138.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$202.00 to C$195.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from C$225.00 to C$210.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$206.00 to C$208.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) was given a C$32.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $237.00 to $255.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $181.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $16.50 to $18.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $340.00 to $450.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $51.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $176.00 to $161.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $286.00 to $226.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.35 to $6.30. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $28.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $29.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $207.00 to $213.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $170.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $8.25. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $355.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $304.00 to $324.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $293.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $310.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $322.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $40.00 to $48.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $205.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $2.50 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $342.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $31.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $76.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $146.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $174.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $180.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $125.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $143.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $127.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $160.00 to $141.00. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $1.50. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $13.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $178.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $213.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $209.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $172.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $180.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $186.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $57.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $30.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $395.00 to $410.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $47.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.75 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $313.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $76.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $50.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $262.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $107.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $112.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $94.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $115.00 to $103.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $250.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.