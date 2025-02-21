Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 21st (AAP, AAPL, ACHR, AGI, AIF, AKAM, AMN, ANSS, BABA, BAND)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 21st:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Maxim Group to $215.00. Maxim Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$62.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$57.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $90.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $340.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $117.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $118.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $52.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $24.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $43.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,470.00 to $5,248.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $162.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$86.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$91.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $8.25. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $106.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $158.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $164.00 to $161.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $129.00 to $132.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$123.00 to C$122.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $425.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $372.00 to $506.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $277.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $252.00 to $270.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.50 to $13.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.80 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $129.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $142.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $165.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $194.00 to $173.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $58.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $53.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $176.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $64.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $220.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $237.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $68.00 to $82.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $7.00 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$97.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $45.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) had its target price raised by Maxim Group from $54.00 to $75.00. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $138.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$202.00 to C$195.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from C$225.00 to C$210.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$206.00 to C$208.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $126.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) was given a C$32.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $237.00 to $255.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $181.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $174.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $16.50 to $18.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $340.00 to $450.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its price target raised by BWS Financial from $51.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $176.00 to $161.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $286.00 to $226.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.35 to $6.30. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $56.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $28.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $29.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $207.00 to $213.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $170.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $13.00 to $8.25. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $355.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $304.00 to $324.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $293.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $310.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $322.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $40.00 to $48.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $365.00 to $330.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $205.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $2.50 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $342.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $31.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.50. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $76.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $69.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $146.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $174.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $180.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $115.00 to $125.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $143.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $68.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $127.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from $160.00 to $141.00. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $147.00 to $120.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $1.50. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $204.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $13.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $178.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $212.00 to $213.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $209.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $172.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $180.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $186.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $27.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $23.00 to $28.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $51.00 to $57.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $33.00 to $30.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $395.00 to $410.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $47.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.75 to $34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $313.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $49.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $76.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $50.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $262.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $107.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $113.00 to $112.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $100.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $97.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $94.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:XYZ) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $115.00 to $103.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $250.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

