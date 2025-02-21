Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.670-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.0 million-$710.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.8 million.
Repligen Stock Performance
Shares of Repligen stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. 211,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.81. Repligen has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $203.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
