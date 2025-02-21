Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.670-1.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.0 million-$710.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $692.8 million.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. 211,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.81. Repligen has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $203.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.53, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

