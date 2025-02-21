ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

RNW traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 482,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,418. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 121.50 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

About ReNew Energy Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

