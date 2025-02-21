Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RELY. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Remitly Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Remitly Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

RELY opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. Remitly Global has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.67 million. Remitly Global had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Remitly Global will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Remitly Global news, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of Remitly Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $457,722.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,873,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,877,982.82. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $367,637.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,358,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,882,297.59. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,012 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remitly Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Remitly Global by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Remitly Global by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 428,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Remitly Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 14,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Remitly Global by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Remitly Global by 10,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

About Remitly Global

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

