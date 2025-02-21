Relx’s (REL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,770 ($60.44) target price on the stock.

Relx Stock Performance

LON:REL opened at GBX 3,984 ($50.48) on Tuesday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 3,218 ($40.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,205 ($53.28). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,852.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,688.47. The company has a market capitalization of £73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 120.10 ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Relx had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts expect that Relx will post 134.0035675 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Relx

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 7,521 shares of Relx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,060 ($51.44), for a total transaction of £305,352.60 ($386,914.09). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.