Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Up 8.7% – Still a Buy?

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 500,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 229,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

