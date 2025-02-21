RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.34 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. RE/MAX updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RE/MAX Stock Down 6.2 %

RE/MAX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.37. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 29,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $318,703.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,207,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,095.90. This represents a 0.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 69,889 shares of company stock valued at $729,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RE/MAX

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.