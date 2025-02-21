Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:OR Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OR. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$17.41 and a 1-year high of C$29.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.33%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.