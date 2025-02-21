Raymond James Issues Negative Estimate for TSE:OR Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OR. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance
TSE:OR opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$17.41 and a 1-year high of C$29.59.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.33%.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
