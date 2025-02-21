Raymond James Cuts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSU. Cormark decreased their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.00.

Shares of TSU opened at C$35.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.69. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$31.74 and a 12 month high of C$46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

