Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – February 19th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, manufacturing, or research of quantum computing technology. These stocks are invested in by individuals or institutions seeking potential financial gains from advancements and commercialization of quantum computing solutions for various industries and applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,018,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,109,141. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,574,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,161,498. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 2.40.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 74,365,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,807,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.11. 17,137,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,139,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.44. The stock had a trading volume of 664,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,347. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average is $148.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

