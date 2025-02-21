Q1 Earnings Estimate for TPH Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tri Pointe Homes’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPH. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $3,029,583.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at $27,724,424.85. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

