PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 30,981 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,981 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA BTC opened at $43.66 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.78.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.