PYA Waltman Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 12,597.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,941,000 after acquiring an additional 247,789 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after buying an additional 230,817 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,720,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $363.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.66.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

