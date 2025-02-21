PTT Public Company Limited (PCHUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
PTT Public Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCHUY opened at $4.26 on Friday. PTT Public has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.
About PTT Public
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PTT Public
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Garmin’s Growth Signals Wearables Surge: Stocks to Watch
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs Gaining Big as Gold Nears New Highs
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
Receive News & Ratings for PTT Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.