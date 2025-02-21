PTT Public Company Limited (PCHUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

PTT Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCHUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCHUY opened at $4.26 on Friday. PTT Public has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

PTT Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum business in Thailand, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company is involved in the exploration and production of petroleum; natural gas procurement, pipeline transmission, distribution, and separation activities; and management and maintenance services of port, LNG storage, and LNG station, as well as cooling management and other related businesses.

