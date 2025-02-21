Promising Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – February 18th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, SolarEdge Technologies, QuantumScape, Arcadium Lithium, and Enovix are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, mining, production, or distribution of lithium, a key component used in rechargeable batteries. Investors may purchase lithium stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in various industries such as electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage. The value of lithium stocks can be influenced by factors such as lithium prices, global demand for battery technologies, and company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. 20,058,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109,081. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $483.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $102.64 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,654,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,936. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.20. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $143.19.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 7,530,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $981.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QuantumScape stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,383,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,101,214. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

NYSE:ALTM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.83. 14,715,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,184,211. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. Arcadium Lithium has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 5,263,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,746,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enovix has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

