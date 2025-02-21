PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.0 million-$685.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $682.2 million. PROG also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.500 EPS.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. 52,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. PROG has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

