Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,740 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EFA opened at $82.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.