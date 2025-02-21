Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,621,000 after acquiring an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

