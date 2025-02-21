Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 508,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 428% from the previous session’s volume of 96,403 shares.The stock last traded at $62.88 and had previously closed at $63.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
