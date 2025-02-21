Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after buying an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after purchasing an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $185.35 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $235.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total value of $2,224,834.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 323,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,348,617.86. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,345 shares of company stock worth $67,286,835 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

