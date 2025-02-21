Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,720 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Medpace accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,885,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,612,000 after acquiring an additional 109,886 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $344.85 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.01 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.28 and its 200 day moving average is $347.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.44.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

