PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Shares Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 160,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 99,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
PPX Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$30.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.
About PPX Mining
PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PPX Mining
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- These 3 Defensive Retail Stocks Are Outpacing the Market
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.