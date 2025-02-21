Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-11.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.25. The stock had a trading volume of 263,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.66. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
