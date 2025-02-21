Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-11.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.25. The stock had a trading volume of 263,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.66. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pool has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

