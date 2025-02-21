Plum Acquisition Corp, IV’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 24th (NASDAQ:PLMKU)

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV’s (NASDAQ:PLMKU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 24th. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV Stock Performance

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp, IV stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

About Plum Acquisition Corp, IV

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

