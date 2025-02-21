Physicians Financial Services Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $104.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.86.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

