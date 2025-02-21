Physicians Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

KO opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

