Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.38 and last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 72637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

Pershing Square Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

